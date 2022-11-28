Rethinking Split: Weekly Update Nov 27

This week's update focuses on the Split minigame. Inspired by splitting Marines against Banelings in Starcraft 2, Split never made much sense as a simple minigame. It was simply too much to ask of players who likely weren't familiar with Starcraft 2 controls or the specific situation.

This updates removes Split and replaces it with a Whack-a-mole style game where you have to select friends as they emerge out of holes. This is the most basic version of the RTS mechanics that were in Split.

Other updates include several small changes and improvements based on player feedback. One example is updating the screen where you select a specific minigame to play so that it now has images in addition to text.