Update 110.2

Hello, Wild friends, by many suggestion and feedback we have disabled the lioness climbing for future we work better and improve this function.

-Modified the Map Lighting

-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores

-Added new icons and new HUD in the Chat

-Removed FidelityFX 2.1 to see what is causing the crashes.

Animals

Lion

-Removed Climbing Lioness

Crocodile

-Added new Skill to the crocodile that can sniff out any animal in the water

DLC

Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals

-Modified and replaced the materials of the Ghost animals skins.

now the material is changed according to the day light

in the morning the animal gets only the skeleton highlighted at night

the ghost body getting more highlighted

