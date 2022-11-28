Update 110.2

Hello, Wild friends, by many suggestion and feedback we have disabled the lioness climbing for future we work better and improve this function.
-Modified the Map Lighting
-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores
-Added new icons and new HUD in the Chat
-Removed FidelityFX 2.1 to see what is causing the crashes.
Animals
Lion
-Removed Climbing Lioness
Crocodile
-Added new Skill to the crocodile that can sniff out any animal in the water
DLC
Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals
-Modified and replaced the materials of the Ghost animals skins.
now the material is changed according to the day light
in the morning the animal gets only the skeleton highlighted at night
the ghost body getting more highlighted
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
