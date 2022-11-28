 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 28 November 2022

Update 110.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10026739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Wild friends, by many suggestion and feedback we have disabled the lioness climbing for future we work better and improve this function.

-Modified the Map Lighting
-Added medicinal plants for carnivores and herbivores
-Added new icons and new HUD in the Chat

-Removed FidelityFX 2.1 to see what is causing the crashes.

Animals

Lion

-Removed Climbing Lioness

Crocodile

-Added new Skill to the crocodile that can sniff out any animal in the water

DLC

Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals

-Modified and replaced the materials of the Ghost animals skins.
now the material is changed according to the day light
in the morning the animal gets only the skeleton highlighted at night
the ghost body getting more highlighted

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link