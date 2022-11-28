V0.7.9.E - Skippable fight intros and more bug squishing

Hey gladiators - firstly, a mighty greetings to all new players who have joined during the Steam Autumn Sale. Great to have you aboard, you have my thanks! This is just a small maintenance patch today to fix some bugs that were reported over the weekend.

I've also added a button on the Fight Selector Screen to either view the usual 'head to head crest' WWE style battle intro, or to skip it. Let me know in the forums of any other quality of life improvements you'd like to see in the game.

V 0.7.9.E (Nov 24-25 2022):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

Added a button to the Fight Selector screen to allow you to skip straight to the fight and skip the battle intro

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---