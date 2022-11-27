Update notes for beta version 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10026520 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 23:19:11 UTC by Wendy

I have been looking at the Discord Channel and saw some suggestions, so I am releasing an update that will fix the "Start of Match Stuck" Icon issue when joining a session in progress, some DM mode fixes and overall adjustments to some weapons.

Thank you!

Sean

UPDATE CHANGES MADE -

Recoil -

M4 - was 1.3, now 1.7

AK - was 1.2, now 1.6

SAW - was 2.2, now 2.9

DEMO MODE -

Site B now has compass marker

Smoke Grenade -

Fixed for all players

RPG -

Fixed for all players

Ship Map Score Issue:

Moved down the asset, should appear better now

Audio Instance (experimental)

Was 32 (engine limit), pushing it to 64

Match Countdown Glitch (would appear on screen after countdown) - Removed

Weapons sounds all the same for each player now

Towers not climbable, removed - this was a test asset

Bullet Ejection texture glitch - Mobile texture asset missing, now replaced and appears