Portable Ops update for 27 November 2022

Update notes for beta version 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10026520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have been looking at the Discord Channel and saw some suggestions, so I am releasing an update that will fix the "Start of Match Stuck" Icon issue when joining a session in progress, some DM mode fixes and overall adjustments to some weapons.

Thank you!
Sean

UPDATE CHANGES MADE -
Recoil -
M4 - was 1.3, now 1.7
AK - was 1.2, now 1.6
SAW - was 2.2, now 2.9

DEMO MODE -
Site B now has compass marker

Smoke Grenade -
Fixed for all players

RPG -
Fixed for all players

Ship Map Score Issue:
Moved down the asset, should appear better now

Audio Instance (experimental)
Was 32 (engine limit), pushing it to 64

Match Countdown Glitch (would appear on screen after countdown) - Removed

Weapons sounds all the same for each player now
Towers not climbable, removed - this was a test asset
Bullet Ejection texture glitch - Mobile texture asset missing, now replaced and appears

