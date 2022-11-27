Update notes for beta version 2

I have been looking at the Discord Channel and saw some suggestions, so I am releasing an update that will fix the "Start of Match Stuck" Icon issue when joining a session in progress, some DM mode fixes and overall adjustments to some weapons.
Thank you!
Sean
UPDATE CHANGES MADE -
Recoil -
M4 - was 1.3, now 1.7
AK - was 1.2, now 1.6
SAW - was 2.2, now 2.9
DEMO MODE -
Site B now has compass marker
Smoke Grenade -
Fixed for all players
RPG -
Fixed for all players
Ship Map Score Issue:
Moved down the asset, should appear better now
Audio Instance (experimental)
Was 32 (engine limit), pushing it to 64
Match Countdown Glitch (would appear on screen after countdown) - Removed
Weapons sounds all the same for each player now
Towers not climbable, removed - this was a test asset
Bullet Ejection texture glitch - Mobile texture asset missing, now replaced and appears
