I.D.F.K. update for 27 November 2022

Update Notes November 27th, 2022

November 27th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Official Server
-Crafting Recipes added
-Vehicle Spawning
-Vehicle Driving
-Vehicle Ownership by steam id if purchased allowing the creation of a key for someone else
-Vehicle Selling
-Map/Compass and waypoints (missions appear on map)
-Fixed some crafting issues
-HeliCrash Mission with ai defending

