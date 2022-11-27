Update Notes November 27th, 2022

-Official Server
-Crafting Recipes added
-Vehicle Spawning
-Vehicle Driving
-Vehicle Ownership by steam id if purchased allowing the creation of a key for someone else
-Vehicle Selling
-Map/Compass and waypoints (missions appear on map)
-Fixed some crafting issues
-HeliCrash Mission with ai defending
