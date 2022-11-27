Hotfix 50.0448

Tweaks
Made the Tulips on the Hills East Beach collectible
Bug Fixes
Fixed item trees (e.g. Plum Trees, Coconut Trees) not dropping items when hit with a weapon
Fixed some severe issues with the Fishing Village Sea (e.g. black screen, falling into a void, etc.)
Fixed multiple issues with characters still being in different zones which became invaded by Florps
Fixed issues with the Hills Beach scene transition
Fixed the Florp General’s Minions floating next to his lawn chair in the Beach Life ending
Fixed issues with the Sandy Desert Entrance scene transition
Fixed multiple issues with the East Sea scene transitions
Fixed Florps respawning incorrectly on certain game endings
Fixed the inventory being accessible on death allowing VERY strange bugs (e.g. being dead and alive at the same time, etc.)
