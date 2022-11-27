Hotfix 50.0448

Tweaks

Made the Tulips on the Hills East Beach collectible

Bug Fixes

Fixed item trees (e.g. Plum Trees, Coconut Trees) not dropping items when hit with a weapon

Fixed some severe issues with the Fishing Village Sea (e.g. black screen, falling into a void, etc.)

Fixed multiple issues with characters still being in different zones which became invaded by Florps

Fixed issues with the Hills Beach scene transition

Fixed the Florp General’s Minions floating next to his lawn chair in the Beach Life ending

Fixed issues with the Sandy Desert Entrance scene transition

Fixed multiple issues with the East Sea scene transitions

Fixed Florps respawning incorrectly on certain game endings

Fixed the inventory being accessible on death allowing VERY strange bugs (e.g. being dead and alive at the same time, etc.)

