 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Tree update for 27 November 2022

Hotfix 50.0448

Share · View all patches · Build 10026499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks

Made the Tulips on the Hills East Beach collectible

Bug Fixes

Fixed item trees (e.g. Plum Trees, Coconut Trees) not dropping items when hit with a weapon
Fixed some severe issues with the Fishing Village Sea (e.g. black screen, falling into a void, etc.)
Fixed multiple issues with characters still being in different zones which became invaded by Florps
Fixed issues with the Hills Beach scene transition
Fixed the Florp General’s Minions floating next to his lawn chair in the Beach Life ending
Fixed issues with the Sandy Desert Entrance scene transition
Fixed multiple issues with the East Sea scene transitions
Fixed Florps respawning incorrectly on certain game endings
Fixed the inventory being accessible on death allowing VERY strange bugs (e.g. being dead and alive at the same time, etc.)

Swing by our Discord server to report bugs and engage with us!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6

Changed files in this update

Base Windows Game Content - 64bit Depot 354861
  • Loading history…
Base Windows Game Content - 32bit Depot 354862
  • Loading history…
Base Linux Game Content - 64bit Depot 354863
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link