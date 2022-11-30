Patch notes for November 30, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10026415 · Last edited 30 November 2022 – 18:06:23 UTC by Wendy

Introduction

Today’s patch adds Simplified Chinese localization to the game, along with a few other smaller features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Please leave a comment here, on Discord, or through email if you encounter any issues.

Thanks for playing,

Dan

General

Added localization for Simplified Chinese

Added a popup with a few stats to the daily mode

Balancing

The Replication relic will not appear in daily mode anymore

Other

Increased the score counting animation speed after a game

Changed the color of the ‘start new game button’ to red to indicate it will override the existing save game

Bug Fixes