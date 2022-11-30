 Skip to content

Isle of Arrows update for 30 November 2022

Patch notes for November 30, 2022

Build 10026415

Introduction

Today’s patch adds Simplified Chinese localization to the game, along with a few other smaller features, improvements, and bug fixes.

Please leave a comment here, on Discord, or through email if you encounter any issues.

Thanks for playing,
Dan

General

  • Added localization for Simplified Chinese
  • Added a popup with a few stats to the daily mode

Balancing

  • The Replication relic will not appear in daily mode anymore

Other

  • Increased the score counting animation speed after a game
  • Changed the color of the ‘start new game button’ to red to indicate it will override the existing save game

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching properly with corrupted save files
  • Added a missing description to the dice roll event
  • Fixed a bug that would submit daily mode scores from the previous day
  • Fixed the screen shake button not displaying properly in the options menu
  • Clarified the French localization for Horticulture

