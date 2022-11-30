Patch notes for November 30, 2022

Introduction
Today’s patch adds Simplified Chinese localization to the game, along with a few other smaller features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Please leave a comment here, on Discord, or through email if you encounter any issues.
Thanks for playing,
Dan
General
- Added localization for Simplified Chinese
- Added a popup with a few stats to the daily mode
Balancing
- The Replication relic will not appear in daily mode anymore
Other
- Increased the score counting animation speed after a game
- Changed the color of the ‘start new game button’ to red to indicate it will override the existing save game
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that prevented the game from launching properly with corrupted save files
- Added a missing description to the dice roll event
- Fixed a bug that would submit daily mode scores from the previous day
- Fixed the screen shake button not displaying properly in the options menu
- Clarified the French localization for Horticulture
