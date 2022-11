Share · View all patches · Build 10026325 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Update 1.2.6 is here.

This is a small update that adds the hills biome, hopefully this will generate some interesting courses where height differences play a role.

If you prefer flatter courses, you can disable hills with the newly added terrain options menu in the lobby.

All changes

Added the hills biome.

Added the terrain options menu.

All bug fixes

Fixed a bug where saved seeds would not display in offline mode.