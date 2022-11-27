DIalogue DR4X Changelog #63 11/27/2022

Hey guys! Sorry for the late devlog this time! I accidentally got a cold. So yesterday I was resting.
Still not feeling great, stuffy and a sore throat. But things must go on.
Not so weekly Changelog number 63
So as usual this is just kinda a summary of all the changes from the past couple weeks ignoring some simple changes. Most have been live for awhile now.
And a new build should be available as this post comes out.
Anyway letsa go...
Gameplay and UI
-Added new hourglass loading animation for "week progressing" replacing the old ugly black bar
-In more places the game now places a translucent black rectangle under the hint text for readability (Though I dont think i did this for scenarios yet)
-Improved A.E.S.T.H.E.T.I.C of [NODEOSERROR]
-Fixed minor typos in [NODEOSERROR]
-Slowed down default text speed in dialogue
-Fixed loads of minor dialogue issues in [NODEOSERROR]
-Dialogue now supports rich text and text animations
-Made minigame visual effects better
-Added new hidden flag
-Unit info can now utilize text animations and rich text
-Add more dialogue to [NODEOSERROR]
-Updates to some unit descriptions
-Optimized dialogue code
-Various other misc improvements to things
-Renaming units now utilizes [NODEOSERROR]
-New Hints
-More [NODEOSERROR] dialogue
Bug Fixes
--Minor audio fixes on [NODEOSERROR]
--Fixed bug with map gen screen glitch effect
Balancing
-Red King's Heir now has higher TENACITY by default
-Some kingdom balancing (Misc changes to unit stats etc)
-Misc scenario updates
Suggestion for testers
-[NODEOSERROR]
YouTube Spotlight!
-Nothing this time
Thanks guys!
ADDITIONAL NEWS!
Sorry for the smallish changelog this time. But I actually had to overhaul quite a bit of the internals to add text animations so more actual balance/faction updates should happen in the next couple weeks.
Changed files in this update