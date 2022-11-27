Dark Mode! And several small updates

In the pause menu there is now a checkbox for "Dark Mode" which makes most of the 3D models in the game black instead of white. This should hopefully help reduce eye strain.

There is now a "restart" button in the pause menu which restarts the gallery and updates your "my likes", "my paintings" and the notification icon in the upper right corner of the login kiosk.

When logged in, the login kiosk now has a "my paintings" button that opens your user page on the website.

The Deluxe Edition now has a checkbox for "pen pressure" This is not guaranteed to work and will only work if "Windows Ink" is ENABLED in your tablet driver's settings.

