Share · View all patches · Build 10026187 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 20:59:20 UTC by Wendy

You can join Discord server here.

Rayna Survivors Update 1.0.1 (11/27/2022)

-Difficulty increase after 10th minute is decreased.

-Fixed the problem where claimed logs didn't register.

-Fixed Legendary upgrade drops.

-Fixed the problem where Heartless Cliff map wasn't ending after the boss (Gurdin) is defeated.

Known Issue: Steam Achievements does not get claimed.