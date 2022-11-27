So, this is very awkward, but you gotta admit what you gotta admit...

As it turned out, (probably) last time I updated the game, I accidentally caused a minor audio problem (the volume glitched whenever any of the "Fragment unlocked" screens opened). It seemed, no one was bothered by that, but since I put a lot of effort into the audio, I thought fixing the glitch would be good.

I also fixed a small occlusion culling glitch one of the Discord server members drew my attention to (thanks, Kea).

Well, let's hope this time I didn't cause any new problems...