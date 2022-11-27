Share · View all patches · Build 10026080 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Big update today!

First, the cooking-related changes:

Added a new item: Royal Rations, a refreshing gelatinous treat

Added a new item: Hound Meat Stew, a favorite by many in the backrooms

Added a new item: Food Scraps, some leftovers from the BNTG and others

Added a new item: Fruit containers, used to store all of level 10's crops

Added a new item: Forks, a way to eat new treats

Added a new item: Bowls, a replacement for forks

Added a new item: Liquid pain soup, people figured out how to make a good soup out of liquid pain

Redid the visuals of the brewer

Adding an eating delay for fruits to stop from eating everything at once

Added many of the new items into various levels, especially the snackrooms

Now for some other additions and changes:

Added level 233: A poolrooms mallcore version

Added level 41: The sewers

Made many changes with the double-barrel shotgun

Added a difficulty meter to the arena mode and organized it better

Added a new arena map themed after level 2, Pipe Dreams

Added a new radio backrooms broadcast

Added some randomly generated entities on levels 3, 5, 9, and 13

Added a shooting range to the killshack map

That's all for this update. Hope you enjoy it!