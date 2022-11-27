 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 27 November 2022

V. 2.30

Share · View all patches · Build 10026080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Big update today!

First, the cooking-related changes:

  • Added a new item: Royal Rations, a refreshing gelatinous treat
  • Added a new item: Hound Meat Stew, a favorite by many in the backrooms
  • Added a new item: Food Scraps, some leftovers from the BNTG and others
  • Added a new item: Fruit containers, used to store all of level 10's crops
  • Added a new item: Forks, a way to eat new treats
  • Added a new item: Bowls, a replacement for forks
  • Added a new item: Liquid pain soup, people figured out how to make a good soup out of liquid pain
  • Redid the visuals of the brewer
  • Adding an eating delay for fruits to stop from eating everything at once
  • Added many of the new items into various levels, especially the snackrooms

Now for some other additions and changes:

  • Added level 233: A poolrooms mallcore version
  • Added level 41: The sewers
  • Made many changes with the double-barrel shotgun
  • Added a difficulty meter to the arena mode and organized it better
  • Added a new arena map themed after level 2, Pipe Dreams
  • Added a new radio backrooms broadcast
  • Added some randomly generated entities on levels 3, 5, 9, and 13
  • Added a shooting range to the killshack map

That's all for this update. Hope you enjoy it!

Changed files in this update

