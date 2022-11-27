Big update today!
First, the cooking-related changes:
- Added a new item: Royal Rations, a refreshing gelatinous treat
- Added a new item: Hound Meat Stew, a favorite by many in the backrooms
- Added a new item: Food Scraps, some leftovers from the BNTG and others
- Added a new item: Fruit containers, used to store all of level 10's crops
- Added a new item: Forks, a way to eat new treats
- Added a new item: Bowls, a replacement for forks
- Added a new item: Liquid pain soup, people figured out how to make a good soup out of liquid pain
- Redid the visuals of the brewer
- Adding an eating delay for fruits to stop from eating everything at once
- Added many of the new items into various levels, especially the snackrooms
Now for some other additions and changes:
- Added level 233: A poolrooms mallcore version
- Added level 41: The sewers
- Made many changes with the double-barrel shotgun
- Added a difficulty meter to the arena mode and organized it better
- Added a new arena map themed after level 2, Pipe Dreams
- Added a new radio backrooms broadcast
- Added some randomly generated entities on levels 3, 5, 9, and 13
- Added a shooting range to the killshack map
That's all for this update. Hope you enjoy it!
Changed files in this update