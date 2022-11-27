PATCH - v1.30! GLOBAL RACE GHOST LEADER CARRIAGE!!

- GLOBAL LEADER GHOST CARRIAGE, test on 1-1!;
- I've been exploding the secret forgotten arts of 'php' and 'mysql',
- Currently set up to only play the top recorded ghost,
- All finishes gets uploaded though, thinking about showing cute trails for the rest?
- Testing on 1-1;
- Looking for feedback, is this cool or just annoying?;
- Also I totally didn't add this so I could be the #1 global ghost carriage for a few minutes, it's not like I can't crack the top10 of my game anymore. no it's nothing like that.
- Disappearing dialog text fix for AMD GPU on linux (arch);
- Other minor bug fixes, I mean this game doesn't have bugs;
As always ping me if something is busted and thank you for playing! :)
also I'm releasing sunny-place-2 on wednesday lol lmao, playtest sometimes soon!!
xoxo
tjerny
