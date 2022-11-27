PATCH - v1.30! GLOBAL RACE GHOST LEADER CARRIAGE!!

GLOBAL LEADER GHOST CARRIAGE, test on 1-1!;

I've been exploding the secret forgotten arts of 'php' and 'mysql',

Currently set up to only play the top recorded ghost,

All finishes gets uploaded though, thinking about showing cute trails for the rest?

Testing on 1-1;

Looking for feedback, is this cool or just annoying?;

Also I totally didn't add this so I could be the #1 global ghost carriage for a few minutes, it's not like I can't crack the top10 of my game anymore. no it's nothing like that.

Disappearing dialog text fix for AMD GPU on linux (arch);

Other minor bug fixes, I mean this game doesn't have bugs;

As always ping me if something is busted and thank you for playing! :)

also I'm releasing sunny-place-2 on wednesday lol lmao, playtest sometimes soon!!

xoxo

tjerny