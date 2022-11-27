 Skip to content

sunny-place update for 27 November 2022

PATCH - v1.30! GLOBAL RACE GHOST LEADER CARRIAGE!!

PATCH - v1.30! GLOBAL RACE GHOST LEADER CARRIAGE!!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • GLOBAL LEADER GHOST CARRIAGE, test on 1-1!;
  • I've been exploding the secret forgotten arts of 'php' and 'mysql',
  • Currently set up to only play the top recorded ghost,
  • All finishes gets uploaded though, thinking about showing cute trails for the rest?
  • Testing on 1-1;
  • Looking for feedback, is this cool or just annoying?;
  • Also I totally didn't add this so I could be the #1 global ghost carriage for a few minutes, it's not like I can't crack the top10 of my game anymore. no it's nothing like that.
  • Disappearing dialog text fix for AMD GPU on linux (arch);
  • Other minor bug fixes, I mean this game doesn't have bugs;

As always ping me if something is busted and thank you for playing! :)
also I'm releasing sunny-place-2 on wednesday lol lmao, playtest sometimes soon!!

xoxo
tjerny

