-FIxed oversight where I left a dev tool that allowed keyboard-using Mandrillian players to turn off all the screens in the Main Menu scene.
-Tweaked gun tracers so they start in a consistent manner right as the bullet exits the barrel instead of waiting 1 frame
Escape From Mandrillia update for 27 November 2022
Quick Hotfix
