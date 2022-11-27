 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 27 November 2022

Quick Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10025907

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-FIxed oversight where I left a dev tool that allowed keyboard-using Mandrillian players to turn off all the screens in the Main Menu scene.
-Tweaked gun tracers so they start in a consistent manner right as the bullet exits the barrel instead of waiting 1 frame

Changed files in this update

