New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_E

Balancing Adjustments:
- Flags dropped in or next to an elimination zone are now instantly reset.
- The default goal for Capture the Flag is now 3 captures.
Bug Fixes:
- More networking adjustments.
- Shutting down a server while a player is holding a flag no longer causes a fatal error.
- Fixed Soul Crusher's description incorrectly stating it has a shorter attack delay.
Miscellaneous:
Shazia Doll now has animations.
Added a Spawn Area map entity.
- Spawn Areas allow players to freely switch characters or change their arsenals, just as they could if they were standing next to their fountain.
Added a No-Warden Area map entity.
- No-Warden Areas prevent players from spawning Wardens while touching the area.
The decoration boundaries of certain pets have been adjusted to be better aligned.
Player IDs are now appended to player names in the event log, chat notifications, and hover-over name display.
Characters can now be selected from the character menu with number keys while using a keyboard.
The Enter key can now be used to start the game while selecting the difficulty in the Gilded Spire.
Holding the mouse button or the select button (while on a gamepad) will now significantly speed up the Gilded Spire end screen.
Server hosts can now configure or disable the player inactivity timer.
Completing mode-related objectives will now award players with points.
- In Power Struggle and Dual Power Struggle, players who are in the capture zone upon its capture will be rewarded with one point each.
- In Capture the Flag, one point will be awarded to the player who initially grabbed the flag, and one point will be awarded to the player who captured the flag. In the event the player who initially grabbed the flag also captures it, they will be rewarded with two points.
