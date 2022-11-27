New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_E

Balancing Adjustments:

Bug Fixes:

Miscellaneous:

Shazia Doll now has animations.

Added a Spawn Area map entity. Spawn Areas allow players to freely switch characters or change their arsenals, just as they could if they were standing next to their fountain.

Added a No-Warden Area map entity. No-Warden Areas prevent players from spawning Wardens while touching the area.

The decoration boundaries of certain pets have been adjusted to be better aligned.

Player IDs are now appended to player names in the event log, chat notifications, and hover-over name display.

Characters can now be selected from the character menu with number keys while using a keyboard.

The Enter key can now be used to start the game while selecting the difficulty in the Gilded Spire.

Holding the mouse button or the select button (while on a gamepad) will now significantly speed up the Gilded Spire end screen.

Server hosts can now configure or disable the player inactivity timer.