Eschaton update for 27 November 2022

Eschaton V1.1 - Achievements, Steam Deck, Fixes

Eschaton v1.1 has been released, containing some new features and bug fixes. The game also works completely on the Steam deck as well as having improved controller support.

There are five achievements to find in Eschaton, all are hidden from the start.

Updates:

  • Steam deck compatible
  • Full controller support
  • Steam achievements
  • Long overdue inverted view option
  • Fixes to sound levels
  • General bug fixes

Steam deck

Eschaton is fully playable on the Steam deck. Please use the community forum to report any issues

Inverted view

You can invert the Y-axis on the pause menu options ingame thanks to the maniacs who play like this

Fixes to sound levels

No more tinnitus as the sound levels has been normalised.

Thanks.

