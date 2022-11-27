The First BALLance Update!

Hello everyone!

It's been a while, huh? If you were wondering, we've been busy working on our next Anton adventure, ANTONBLAST. It's a massive action platformer inspired by the Game Boy Advance, but pushing beyond what that console could ever do! Here's a look at the trailer:

ANTONBLAST will launch in 2023 on Steam. You can wishlist the game here: ANTONBLAST

While we've been hard at work on ANTONBLAST, we also recently reacquired the publishing rights to Antonball Deluxe. We see this as a great opportunity: Whilst Antonball Deluxe was very difficult to many players, there was definitely a lot of love for the title, and so we intend to continue to support the game and make it the absolute best we can!

We have many updates planned for the game, but for now, here's a smaller one. The biggest changes are to Anton's physics - these are all in service of making the game more fun for the player, and leaving the challenge to you! If you thought the game kicked your ass a little too hard before... try it now and you just might be surprised :}

CHANGELOG

Reduced Anton's skid frames from 10 to 5

Buffed Anton's acceleration and deceleration speeds - he is much tighter now

Anton's horizontal speed is no longer nerfed while backflipping/double jumping

Anton's gravity is considerably slower, meaning lighter jumps

Removed most solid platforms in Boiler Sewers and replaced them with passthroughs

Multiball powerups are no longer capped at a maximum of three balls

Fudge Mountain ice physics are nerfed

We'll have more news on Antonball Deluxe updates in the future. Happy balling!

Best,

Tony Grayson

Studio Head | Summitsphere