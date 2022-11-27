New Sound! New World!

Great Improvement of Sounds

I am working on improving the game sounds. Now, the engine of tanks are more realistic than ever. It consists of engine sound, track sound and surface sound. The turret has turning sounds. All of this is made by implementing FMod in game. It is possible to add high quality sound mod to game too.

Rebalancing tanks

Rebalancing is still in working. It will balance the vehicle data and add machine gun to vehicles. T-34,T-34-85,KV-1,KV-2,Panther and M4 Sherman are balanced in this update.