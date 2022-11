Top-Down Camera

ːns_greenː Added the new Top-Down Camera (beta)

ːns_blueː The new camera is only available on the Time Trial mode

ːns_blueː When you select the new Top-Down camera, you can use your mouse to play (Left button - Throttle | Right button - Brake | The car will follow the cursor), or you can play it with your keyboard/controller as usual.

Note: The new camera mode is still in beta, if you notice something wrong, please, let me know.