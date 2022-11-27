Patch 0.47d

New visual effects, so far this is a test and I would be happy to hear feedback on them (Water Shot, Pyromancy, Explosions, Lightning, Meteorite, and various other little things).

Water Splash - Base Damage 10 -> 6.

The megachest now has 4 variations.

Two new merchants (but they are extremely rare).

Slightly easier gravity event.

Evil Squirrels life time of 30 seconds.

Laser in the Sanctuary stops working after the start of the boss fight.

Added a setting to disable control tips.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the problem with fps in the jungle.

Dinosaur egg finally works correctly. Fixed a bug that caused summoned creatures and some abilities to not deal damage in stopped time.

Fixed a bug that caused the split event to bifurcate megachest.

And much more.