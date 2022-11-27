-Fixed The boss door cannot be opened after the player saves and loads the game.
-Fixed Use the marble and it doesn't disappear from the Inventory.
Delivery Man update for 27 November 2022
Fixed The boss can't open, still have marble after use.
