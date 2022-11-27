 Skip to content

Mad Adventures update for 27 November 2022

v1.02 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10025301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, thank you all for the valuable feedback, bug reports and crazy reviews!
This update mostly fixes some bugs and annoyances.

I also opened the cosmetics item store where you can purchase flaming katanas!

Any cool ideas for new maps? Feel free let me know in the comments!

Changes:

  • Capture the flag: the team starting positions are now correct (red with red flag)
  • The blue colors in the character customization is now less purple looking
  • When turning personal PVP on by talking to Stacey, the notification is only seen by you instead of everyone
  • The game version is now displayed in the lobby finder
  • I opened the item store where you can purchase flaming katanas
  • Dragon boss: made the gap in the platform more noticeable
  • Your name above your head is now on by default

