v1.02 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10025301 · Last edited 27 November 2022 – 14:52:04 UTC by Wendy

First of all, thank you all for the valuable feedback, bug reports and crazy reviews!

This update mostly fixes some bugs and annoyances.

I also opened the cosmetics item store where you can purchase flaming katanas!

Any cool ideas for new maps? Feel free let me know in the comments!

Changes: