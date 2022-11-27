v1.02 Bug Fixes

First of all, thank you all for the valuable feedback, bug reports and crazy reviews!
This update mostly fixes some bugs and annoyances.
I also opened the cosmetics item store where you can purchase flaming katanas!
Any cool ideas for new maps? Feel free let me know in the comments!
Changes:
- Capture the flag: the team starting positions are now correct (red with red flag)
- The blue colors in the character customization is now less purple looking
- When turning personal PVP on by talking to Stacey, the notification is only seen by you instead of everyone
- The game version is now displayed in the lobby finder
- Dragon boss: made the gap in the platform more noticeable
- Your name above your head is now on by default
