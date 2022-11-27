What's NEW in Version a.1.11.0:

General

NEW Black Market

Black Market NEW Badges

Skins

NEW Snow Day Brandon

Snow Day Brandon NEW Snow Day Dan

Snow Day Dan NEW Snow Day JM

Snow Day JM NEW Winter Draco

Winter Draco NEW Winter Julia

Winter Julia NEW Winter Karissa

Winter Karissa NEW Winter Kiki

Winter Kiki NEW Winter Leo

Winter Leo NEW Winter Ray

Winter Ray NEW Winter Reanne

Winter Reanne NEW Winter Tony

The Black Market?

It is now possible to spend those hard earned Challenge Coins at the Black Market! More Black Market exclusives are on the way. Only those with the right connections are allowed to visit the Black Market (Or you can hold down left-click on the Market button in the Main Menu.)

Badges?

Badges apply a variety of effects in-game. You'll have to collect them to discover what each can do.

How do I get Badges?

Currently, the only way to obtain Badges is at the Black Market by spending Challenge Coins (earned by completing Challenges).

How do I equip a Badge?

The Badge Menu can be accessed via Main Menu > Extras > Badges.

Each badge has an associated cost in order to equip it. The number of badges at that can equipped is limited by the number of points available. Equipping a badge does not permanently consume points. Points can be refunded by unequipping a badge.

(BONUS)

Developer Insight - A More Roguelike Experience

Mobmania follows two core design pillars:

A challenging experience.

"No catchup required" multiplayer.

In order to provide a challenging experience, Mobmania forgoes "full-fledged" meta-progression. Many similar games already offer a meta-progression experience, which is a design choice that tailors the game's difficulty to all skill levels. In those games, the game gets much easier the longer you play as you earn/unlock upgrades. In direct contrast, Mobmania aims to test creativity, reflexes, and teamwork, not how many hours you spend playing.

Often times, games with "full-fledged" meta-progression fall-short in allowing newcomers to share in the experience with veteran players. A crude example would be a new player of an MMO attempting to play with a friend who is a long-time player. A newcomer would not meet the minimum criteria in terms of stats/gear to engage in the same content that would benefit a veteran player. Similarly, the veteran player has little incentive to engage in newcomer-friendly content as those rewards have already been out-scaled. Mobmania tries to accommodate players both new and old in playing together - since the minor upgrades/enhancements present are not absolutely necessary to complete content.