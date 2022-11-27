Patch notes for v 0.66 - Weapon Upgrades!

Finally, I've decided an approach on weapon upgrades. There's now 8 different ones that may randomly show on Fida Shops (including the previous one, Armor Piercing). Well, to the list:
-7 random upgrades for firearms on Fida Shops
-Changed Waifu Bot voice a little - fixed it's death voice spatial blend to 3d
-Fixed glitch that allowed player to jump-back-and-pass-walls by crouching
-Solved the issue of sound on the scanwall
-Some other things that I forgot to write down
Next - I will be working to close the history arc. I'm not so sure if I will be able to finish the full game by Christmas, but at least the full history I want to.
As always, if you have any questions, ideas, bugs, ANYTHING - please shout here on Steam, or on our discord: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9
Cheers!
