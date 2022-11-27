English
##########Content############
[Gardening]New Plant: Coffee Tree. (It can grow coffee beans. Mathematically, it's more profitable than growing apples.)
[Commodity Market]Random gardening vendors now sell coffee trees.
[Coffee]New items: Coffee Bean, Coffee Powder
[Coffee]Added alchemy data for Coffee Bean and Coffee Powder
[Coffee]Changed the way the system check if an item contains caffeine.
[Coffee]Coffee, Coffee Bean, and Coffee Powder will no longer exit the item menu when used.
[Coffee]Coffee now provides a temporary "Resist Sleep" effect.
[Cooking]You can now make Coffee Powder from Coffee beans by putting them in a cooking device that has the "Grinder" attribute.
[Cooking]You can now make your own coffee! ( Either use Coffee Bean + Water + A device that can heat or Coffee Powder + Water. But for the best result, you may want to use Coffee Powder + Water + A device that can heat.)
[Cooking]Warning! All types of coffee you made may still potentially poison certain types of animals such as small cats and dogs.
[Cooking]Increased Rou Baozi's exp gain when successfully cooked because of its complexity.
##########DEBUG#############
[Environment]Fixed a bug that the map environment is not completed when checking special attributions.
[Gardening]Fixed a typo in the description of grape trees.
简体中文
##########Content############
【种植】新植物：咖啡树（会长出咖啡豆。数值上，种植咖啡比种植苹果收益大很多。）
【小商品市场】随机的种植商人那里现在会贩卖咖啡树。
【咖啡】新物品：咖啡豆、咖啡粉
【咖啡】加入了咖啡豆和咖啡粉的炼金数据。
【咖啡】改变了系统判定一件物品是否含有咖啡因的方式。
【咖啡】咖啡、咖啡豆、咖啡粉在使用后现在不会再离开物品界面了。
【咖啡】咖啡现在会提供一个临时的抵抗睡眠状态。
【烹饪】你现在可以把咖啡豆放入任何有研磨功能的厨具来制造咖啡粉。
【烹饪】你可以自制咖啡了！（配方是 咖啡豆+水+一台能加热的设备 或 咖啡粉+水。 当然，咖啡粉+水+一台能加热的设备会有最好的结果。）
【烹饪】警告！所有你自制的咖啡依然对某些动物存在毒性，比如喵星人和汪星人。
【烹饪】制作肉包子获得的经验增加。因为其制作的复杂程度。
##########DEBUG#############
【环境】修复了一个导致在检查特殊属性时环境列表清单不完整的Bug。
【种植】修复了一处葡萄树的描述中的拼写错误。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 November 2022
Update, Version 20221127
English
