Version 0.7.3

Added:

Some shortcut keys of the editor can be modified, click the corresponding label to activate the modification

All shortcuts can be restored in the settings panel of the home page

When skipping expand or growup, if there are still operable tiles, a pop-up window is required for confirmation

Flashes of tile expansion

Added several shortcut keys:

Menu exit - ESC

Skip current step - Space

Previous expandable point - Left Bracket

Next expandable point - Right Bracket

Camera move - Arrow keys

Camera zoom - Minus key and Equal key on the large keyboard

Improvements:

Optimized archiving algorithms in battle and editor

During the battle, tap "My Name" in the player list and switch the expandable points "From largest to smallest"

Fixed:

Fixed an issue where clicking on a mountain would not deselect the tile

Other:

You can modify the shortcut key configuration file "\NumeralLord_Data\ShortcutKey.json" in the installation directory to customize more shortcut keys

There will be a complete shortcut key configuration panel in the future