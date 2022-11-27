 Skip to content

Numeral Lord update for 27 November 2022

Version 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10025132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Some shortcut keys of the editor can be modified, click the corresponding label to activate the modification
All shortcuts can be restored in the settings panel of the home page
When skipping expand or growup, if there are still operable tiles, a pop-up window is required for confirmation
Flashes of tile expansion

Added several shortcut keys:
Menu exit - ESC
Skip current step - Space
Previous expandable point - Left Bracket
Next expandable point - Right Bracket
Camera move - Arrow keys
Camera zoom - Minus key and Equal key on the large keyboard

Improvements:
Optimized archiving algorithms in battle and editor
During the battle, tap "My Name" in the player list and switch the expandable points "From largest to smallest"

Fixed:
Fixed an issue where clicking on a mountain would not deselect the tile

Other:
You can modify the shortcut key configuration file "\NumeralLord_Data\ShortcutKey.json" in the installation directory to customize more shortcut keys
There will be a complete shortcut key configuration panel in the future

