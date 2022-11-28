 Skip to content

自動切るクリップ update for 28 November 2022

Ver.3.7.0 Support for Overwatch2 Splatoon3

Added support for Overwatch2 and Splatoon3.
Please try the trial version first.

Feedback to the community or reviews.
Also, if you need urgent support, please DM us from Twitter account.

