New Update! - Alpha Build #7 (0.8.79)

Hi everyone! We hope you all are staying healthy because from now on your characters and employees in DevLife won't! With this new update, we are introducing 6 different health conditions, both contagious and serious - deadly even, but also those we need to deal with on a regular basis. It will be up to you how you handle the situation and how it will affect your company and more importantly: your life.

Aside from that, we are also introducing a new mechanic - employee motivation program. After reaching certain company sizes your employees will demand you share some of the profits with them. Once again is up to you to decide if and how much you are willing to share. But remember, some might not like your decisions, especially if they are more greedy!

This update also introduces a lot of performance tweaks and optimizations as well as new, more informative tooltips. They will allow you to manage your employees better and reduce lags between opening game windows, thanks to the usage of object pooling.

Of course, we also fixed a lot of bugs and made some improvements to the game balance. As always you can check out the full changelog below. If you find any new problems or have suggestions about the game, feel free to leave them here, at our Discord server, or on mestoegames.com/bugsreport ;)

Stay healthy!

Roman Studio team.

Changelog:

New Features:

Added Interactive Events with illnesses

Added employee motivation program mechanic

Added additional tooltips in commission panels

Added information in the tooltips of commissions about the number of employees who can currently work on them

Added information about the maximum number of employees who can work on a project at the same time in the own project estimations

Added gaining company experience for executing company actions (hiring employees, finishing commissions, finishing projects distribution)

Added mood penalty to all of your employees after player's character death

Extended COVID Interactive Events

Updated the project to the new version of Unity (2021.3.12f1)

Mechanic Changes:

Added getting extra skill points for unused trait points during character creation

Added option to not go to the animal shelter or pet store even when player's character is an animal lover (only when has at least one pet)

Game Balance:

Increased employee's mood penalties after their colleagues die

Reduced the bonuses provided by the Working Conditions company upgrade by 50%

Achievement balance improvements

Corrections / Improvements:

Enhanced the tooltips of skills and components to include information about which employees can work on them

Enhanced the tooltips about unlearned employee skills with a detailed list of them

Changed tooltips in Skill Trees to have static positions instead of appearing on mouse position (sometimes it was hard to select the skill because the tooltip blocked the node)

Standardized skills tooltips in all places in the game

Optimized the performance of the Employees Manager

Optimized the performance of the Commissions Search window

Optimized the performance of the Employees Search window

Optimized the performance of the Project Creator

Optimized loading of character traits lists

Removed quick notifications about finishing Interactive Tutorial first that appeared in some places and standardized them to show the accept panel to cancel it

Improved indentation and line breaks in texts

Bugs Fixes: