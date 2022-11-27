Nominate Tunguska for "Labor of Love" Award! (And Free New Guns and Armor :)

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

I would like to wish you a wonderful holiday season! As a small token of gratitude for all your support, I'm releasing a few new weapons and a new armor, free of charge, to spice up your game :)

Before going into details, I would like to ask for your favor to nominate Tunguska for the "Labor of Love" Steam award :) Ever since I released the game in June 2021, I have been obsessed with fixing all the issues, adding more content, and making your gaming experience more engaging over time. It brings me great joy to see everyone having a good time, and your nomination will mean a lot to me, and will give me a lot of momentum to continue working on the game :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601970/Tunguska_The_Visitation/

Thank you!

Now, here's a list of new weapons/armor added in 1.58 update:

A "Ushanka" hat. It's a very basic, entry-level helmet that provides minimal protection, but it looks badass :) You can find it in the Soviet border map, or just randomly from dead NPCs

A "Rusty Shovel" for farming. I'm adding this for early gameplay so that anyone can use it to plant seeds at the potato farm. In other words, it no longer requires the Ravenwood DLC to do farming. You'll find the soil for planting at Sidor's potato farm (Hold X to show them). The shovel is also just sitting right next to the field, and Sidor might sell it sometimes too.

The PPSh-41 submachine gun. It has very high rate of fire but low accuracy. So it's like a close quarter "sweeper" with its 70 round drum mag. You will find it among enemies in Lake Cheko.

A new pump action shotgun - "UZH-81". It's a direct upgrade from the hunting shotgun, with 9 round mag, faster rate of fire, higher damage. It's a high level weapon. You'll find it in Ashinaka and Oblenska.

The ultimate, five-pocket AETHR armor. It's an all-around anti-radiation, anti-poison gas, and 100% anti-VISITATION suit. You can only find it from the Elite Cossacks after raising your relationship with them to 100%. It'll also cost you an arm and leg.

Good luck, and hope you enjoy the new toys :)