Early Access Patch 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hello gamers,
We are glad to publish level 3 of the game in this update. To unlock level 3, simply win level 2 with any existing characters. Note that due to time constraints, we still have more content to add to level 3, so please look forward to it in a future update!
Also included in this update are several bug fixes and improvements:
- Support 16:10 resolution.
- Magical Amory (Blessed Hammer Evolution 2) balancing: now the weapon will do more throwing damage the longer it is held before being thrown. After the weapon reaches its maximum holding duration, it will automatically throw.
- Fix the issue where music is not played when there are too many sound effects.
