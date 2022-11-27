 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beautiful Mystic Survivors update for 27 November 2022

Early Access Patch 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10024370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello gamers,

We are glad to publish level 3 of the game in this update. To unlock level 3, simply win level 2 with any existing characters. Note that due to time constraints, we still have more content to add to level 3, so please look forward to it in a future update!

Also included in this update are several bug fixes and improvements:

  • Support 16:10 resolution.
  • Magical Amory (Blessed Hammer Evolution 2) balancing: now the weapon will do more throwing damage the longer it is held before being thrown. After the weapon reaches its maximum holding duration, it will automatically throw.
  • Fix the issue where music is not played when there are too many sound effects.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1930601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link