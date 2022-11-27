 Skip to content

FOG update for 27 November 2022

Critical Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lets not talk about what was bugged...
Stat re-balance.
Added dodge chance.
Map Changes
Improved how souls look.
Improved the look of fetuses.
Re-added the ability to host servers.
Server changes.
Performance improvements.
Enemies are hit-stunned for 0.5 seconds down from 1.
Enemy speed reduced.
Fixed how collisions were handed for projectiles.
Changed how lava worked and fixed a bug where it wasn't clear when the player died.
Fixed a big with level loading.
Fixed a bug where players wouldn't be positioned properly when joining new zones.

