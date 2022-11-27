Critical Hotfix

Lets not talk about what was bugged...

Stat re-balance.

Added dodge chance.

Map Changes

Improved how souls look.

Improved the look of fetuses.

Re-added the ability to host servers.

Server changes.

Performance improvements.

Enemies are hit-stunned for 0.5 seconds down from 1.

Enemy speed reduced.

Fixed how collisions were handed for projectiles.

Changed how lava worked and fixed a bug where it wasn't clear when the player died.

Fixed a big with level loading.

Fixed a bug where players wouldn't be positioned properly when joining new zones.