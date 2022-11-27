Fixed a problem in which some stuffed toys and other items could slip through.
Adjusted the acquisition animation of STEP10 BONUS *Avoided the problem of slowdown when acquiring a large number of items.
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 27 November 2022
Ver2.05 Update
