 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scrapping Simulator update for 27 November 2022

v0.31.2 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10023743 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.31.2 Is Live!

Patch notes:

  • Made a separate brighter colour for Screws which have no Reflection or Metallic properties, making them more distinguishable rather than blending into the background colour.

  • Fixed the Space Bar sometimes randomly opening the Player Inventory UI.

  • Moved the Bug Box into the Living Room near the PC and changed it to 'Lost & Found', Also added text when hovering the box making the box more apparent in what it is for.

  • Fixed the Capacitor LODs distances being a little to short and not being visible when zoomed all the way out while disassembling on Low Quality Setting/ Low LOD Custom Setting.

  • Fixed the DVD Drive not being able to find it's ID for the Object Replacement Method.

  • Added Hints/Tips UI to show Controls information when carrying objects.

  • Added the 'reset_desk' command, which will fix the bug where objects cannot be attached to the Disassembly Desk.

  • Reworked the way that the Applications Window mode is handled, rather than being a Toggle, the options can now be selected from a drop down, which allows the Currently Selected Resolution and Cursor locking state to work in harmony with the Selected Window Mode.

  • Made it so Borderless Fullscreen mode also unlocks the mouse from the application - Allowing off-screen clicking with multiple monitors without having to Alt-Tab.

  • Fixed the Lighting Distance and select other Settings being reset each time loading the game.

  • Made it so Clicking the Bug Fixes Button in the Pause Menu now brings up the Commands Panel.

  • Updated the look of the Commands Panel to look a little better and make the command list larger and easier to see.

Changed files in this update

Scrapping Simulator Content Depot 1496641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link