v0.31.2 Update

Update v0.31.2 Is Live!

Made a separate brighter colour for Screws which have no Reflection or Metallic properties, making them more distinguishable rather than blending into the background colour.

Fixed the Space Bar sometimes randomly opening the Player Inventory UI.

Moved the Bug Box into the Living Room near the PC and changed it to 'Lost & Found', Also added text when hovering the box making the box more apparent in what it is for.

Fixed the Capacitor LODs distances being a little to short and not being visible when zoomed all the way out while disassembling on Low Quality Setting/ Low LOD Custom Setting.

Fixed the DVD Drive not being able to find it's ID for the Object Replacement Method.

Added Hints/Tips UI to show Controls information when carrying objects.

Added the 'reset_desk' command, which will fix the bug where objects cannot be attached to the Disassembly Desk.

Reworked the way that the Applications Window mode is handled, rather than being a Toggle, the options can now be selected from a drop down, which allows the Currently Selected Resolution and Cursor locking state to work in harmony with the Selected Window Mode.

Made it so Borderless Fullscreen mode also unlocks the mouse from the application - Allowing off-screen clicking with multiple monitors without having to Alt-Tab.

Fixed the Lighting Distance and select other Settings being reset each time loading the game.

Made it so Clicking the Bug Fixes Button in the Pause Menu now brings up the Commands Panel.