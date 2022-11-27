v0.31.2 Update

Update v0.31.2 Is Live!
Patch notes:
-
Made a separate brighter colour for Screws which have no Reflection or Metallic properties, making them more distinguishable rather than blending into the background colour.
-
Fixed the Space Bar sometimes randomly opening the Player Inventory UI.
-
Moved the Bug Box into the Living Room near the PC and changed it to 'Lost & Found', Also added text when hovering the box making the box more apparent in what it is for.
-
Fixed the Capacitor LODs distances being a little to short and not being visible when zoomed all the way out while disassembling on Low Quality Setting/ Low LOD Custom Setting.
-
Fixed the DVD Drive not being able to find it's ID for the Object Replacement Method.
-
Added Hints/Tips UI to show Controls information when carrying objects.
-
Added the 'reset_desk' command, which will fix the bug where objects cannot be attached to the Disassembly Desk.
-
Reworked the way that the Applications Window mode is handled, rather than being a Toggle, the options can now be selected from a drop down, which allows the Currently Selected Resolution and Cursor locking state to work in harmony with the Selected Window Mode.
-
Made it so Borderless Fullscreen mode also unlocks the mouse from the application - Allowing off-screen clicking with multiple monitors without having to Alt-Tab.
-
Fixed the Lighting Distance and select other Settings being reset each time loading the game.
-
Made it so Clicking the Bug Fixes Button in the Pause Menu now brings up the Commands Panel.
-
Updated the look of the Commands Panel to look a little better and make the command list larger and easier to see.
