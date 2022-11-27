Version 1.3 Update: Archer Full Release

Work on new player class "Archer" finished.
Now Achievements are implemented.
Overview
Ranged class, has less HP and need to stay back from frontline.
Archer has supportive E skill,
such as summon ally.
They are longer cool down than other skills.
Similarly as Swordman,
has default Q, W, and E skill,
and 3 derived skills for each.
(12 skills in total)
Hints for Playing as Archer
Archer is vulnerable, and has no move skill.
Keep safe position.
Summoned ally inherit player's items.
He can act as different role by obtained item.
Some skills can kill one target quickly.
On the other hand, others have area of effect.
Combine them to adapt different situation.
Changed files in this update