Fanatic Zeal update for 27 November 2022

Version 1.3 Update: Archer Full Release

27 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Work on new player class "Archer" finished.
Now Achievements are implemented.

Overview

Ranged class, has less HP and need to stay back from frontline.

Archer has supportive E skill,
such as summon ally.
They are longer cool down than other skills.

Similarly as Swordman,
has default Q, W, and E skill,
and 3 derived skills for each.
(12 skills in total)

Hints for Playing as Archer

Archer is vulnerable, and has no move skill.
Keep safe position.

Summoned ally inherit player's items.
He can act as different role by obtained item.

Some skills can kill one target quickly.
On the other hand, others have area of effect.
Combine them to adapt different situation.

Changed files in this update

