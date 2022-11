Additions:

-Two new dungeons, in the form of caves in the open world;

Misc:

-The Slingshot skill now works on vehicles;

Bug fixes:

-Camera freaking out when destroying some buildings;

-Enemies getting pushed in the wrong direction when getting shot at;

-Ground Slam power being activated when the player is not in the air;

-Certain quality options not being loaded;

-Certain quality options not being shown correctly in the quality options menu;