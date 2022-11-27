Update 0.7.0.10

QoL

Updated thorn's Sprite

Enemies health-bar should always be draw behind the player's Health bar (instead of always being draw in front as it was the case until now)

Enemies health-bar should be way less affected by post-process's blur

Added small info in soul-shop for buy/sell action (so people know they can simply sell one single upgrade)

New Soul-Card

Rift - Synergy of Attraction, Recursion and Evasion

On take damage, the enemy touching you get teleported in a random position 5/7/9 meters away from you, losing 1/2/3 % of it's current health

New Weapon Evolution

Inter-dimensional Rose - Evolution of Rift and Thorn

On take damage, the enemy touching you get teleported in a random position 9 meters away from you, losing 5% (+0.5% per level) of it's current health

Also spawn thorn projectile around you that randomly teleport hit enemy 2.5 meter away from where they are and losing 1% of their current health

Work with thorn firework (I know I'm gonna regret that)

Changes

Evasion buff - When triggered, damage cant exceed 10% of the player's max health

Uncapped boomerang speed on the return, so you can no longer outrun them indefinetly

Throwing knife dash recharge now scale with the weapon attack speed, capped at 0.2s minimum

Cave zone - Added a directed light so the player can have a better look in the aimed direction

Fixes