Rogue: Genesia update for 27 November 2022

Update 0.7.0.10

Update 0.7.0.10 · Build 10023539

Patchnotes via Steam Community
QoL
  • Updated thorn's Sprite
  • Enemies health-bar should always be draw behind the player's Health bar (instead of always being draw in front as it was the case until now)
  • Enemies health-bar should be way less affected by post-process's blur
  • Added small info in soul-shop for buy/sell action (so people know they can simply sell one single upgrade)
New Soul-Card

Rift - Synergy of Attraction, Recursion and Evasion
On take damage, the enemy touching you get teleported in a random position 5/7/9 meters away from you, losing 1/2/3 % of it's current health

New Weapon Evolution

Inter-dimensional Rose - Evolution of Rift and Thorn
On take damage, the enemy touching you get teleported in a random position 9 meters away from you, losing 5% (+0.5% per level) of it's current health
Also spawn thorn projectile around you that randomly teleport hit enemy 2.5 meter away from where they are and losing 1% of their current health
Work with thorn firework (I know I'm gonna regret that)

Changes
  • Evasion buff - When triggered, damage cant exceed 10% of the player's max health
  • Uncapped boomerang speed on the return, so you can no longer outrun them indefinetly
  • Throwing knife dash recharge now scale with the weapon attack speed, capped at 0.2s minimum
  • Cave zone - Added a directed light so the player can have a better look in the aimed direction
Fixes
  • Life-link issues (again there was another place prevent monster's health from going negative and disturbed the health share calculation)
  • Weapon's Damage mitigation are now correctly displayed based on your actual damage mitigation (as it have diminushing return based on your actual damage mitigation)
  • Challenge's stats multiplier having weird effect on negative defence

