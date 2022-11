Share · View all patches · Build 10023345 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 23:26:05 UTC by Wendy

✅ Leaf particle effects should no longer be glowing at night.

✅ Ambient weather particle effects should no longer be playing underwater.

✅ Overhead healthbars/foodbars are now showing while enabled and underwater.

✅ Ammonite's carcass is now 2x larger.

✅ Ophthalmosaurus now has 10x more flesh.

✅ Now, the smaller the aquatic creature is the slower it is.