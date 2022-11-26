This update further demonstrates some of the 3D board code.
It adds some cube boards for use in the wordsearch game.
You'll need to look all around the cubes for the words as they can wrap across any of the sides - a long word might start and finish on adjacent squares.
Word Attack update for 26 November 2022
Cube boards
