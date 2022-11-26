Chapter 2.0 HAS ARRIVED (Game is also on sale! 50% off)

Here it is folks!

You've been waiting for Pangea chapter 2.0 for a long time, and now it's here with all new features and gameplay created for the new list of playables.

These playables are:

_Pachycephalosaurus

Tenontosaurus

Nothronychus

Amargasaurus

Utahraptor

Nanotyrannus

Herrerasaurus

Carnotaurus

Tropeognathus

& Hatzegopteryx_



(All of these except Kentrosaurus have been implemented)



Nothronychus.

Some of the new features include, but are not limited to:

Climbing,

Cosmetics and Customization

Sniffing

Proper nightvision (that varies between species)

And Drifting for fast animals.

Combat is far more immersive, and the AI is more dangerous for herbivores and carnivores.

A new map has been added to the list. It's name for Singleplayer is "Pangea_Recode_Test", it's name in the multiplayer server settings is "Gondwana_Major"

This map is chocked full of... well, you'll just have to see.

This is the first public build of chapter 2, so expect bugs and please report them to us on discord, if you can.

This has been a long time coming, and there's so much more to come!

I literally have dinosaurs LINE UP for the next major update, which should be in a couple of weeks.

I've been awake for a long time now, so I still need to make a trailer, get the dedicated server updated for chapter 2, and post plenty of screenshots.

Maybe we can play the game together today, or tomorrow. :)

Edit: Also the main menu is busted, but I will patch it tonight so you all can see the new menu.