 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarven Skykeep update for 26 November 2022

Dwarven Skykeep | Wallpaper Engine

Share · View all patches · Build 10022759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, everyone!

We've made a wallpaper for the users of Wallpaper Engine:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2893748790

Dwarven Skykeep will be released on December 1st (next Thursday).

Please, consider adding Dwarven Skykeep to your wishlist to get notified upon release.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/

For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

  • News on the parchment of destiny: link.
  • Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.
  • A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.
  • Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.
  • Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.

Hope to see you all on release!

Changed depots in master branch

View more data in app history for build 10022759
Depot 1076122
Depot 1076123
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link