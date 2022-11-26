Dwarven Skykeep | Wallpaper Engine

Hey, everyone!
We've made a wallpaper for the users of Wallpaper Engine:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2893748790
Dwarven Skykeep will be released on December 1st (next Thursday).
Please, consider adding Dwarven Skykeep to your wishlist to get notified upon release.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/
For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.
- News on the parchment of destiny: link.
- Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.
- A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.
- Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.
- Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.
Hope to see you all on release!
