Dwarven Skykeep | Wallpaper Engine

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, everyone!

We've made a wallpaper for the users of Wallpaper Engine:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2893748790

Dwarven Skykeep will be released on December 1st (next Thursday).

Please, consider adding Dwarven Skykeep to your wishlist to get notified upon release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076120/Dwarven_Skykeep/

For more on Dwarven Skykeep, follow the game on social media on the following channels.

News on the parchment of destiny: link.

Latest town gossip and dwarven humor: link.

A welcoming community of like-minded wizards: link.

Most hilarious selfies from Dr.Kness: link.

Send your letter to Dwarven City: link.

Hope to see you all on release!