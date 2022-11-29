Update 1.4.0 Beta - Part 2

Hello Musicians!

We are back with a small update in preparation for the full release of 1.4.0 on Steam and Quest 2!

In this weekly update we are adding back in the Volume 2 music after redesigning the tracks to handle handedness.

We also took the time to redesign the User Interface of the Gameplay and Song Finish. These should be much clearer, cleaner.

We also did some internal changes to how the game expect bends and scores you based on pitch. Overall, bending notes should feel better, with an indicator to tell you if you need to bend a bit more, and the scoring reflecting your current pitch.

We hope you enjoy the patch and the updated music!

Don't forget to stay in touch in our Discord to find out new music, tips, tricks, and discuss on our future features to implement in the game!