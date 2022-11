Fall Balance Changes Part 4

For today, we rolled out another set of the Fall balance changes. Today's update brings changes to K'Thir Forest. More details can be found at http://forums.poxnora.com/

Client Changes

In-Game Text

Updated various text to reflect changes made in recent updates

To report issues and chat with the Pox Nora community, please check out our community run unofficial Discord: https://discord.gg/hk5nFyD