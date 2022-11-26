Game Dynamics Update

Nightmare Zone is almost complete! We are working daily to add details and details and to fix problems that players have encountered during play sessions.

This is the main reason why we brought our development team together to simplify some game procedures to help the player during the games. So we found it necessary to make the doors open without player input to make the game faster and more dynamic!

Opening doors using the [F] key often caused the player problems while escaping from enemies and even collisions with the door while opening, creating limitations to the gameplay experience that absolutely had to be solved. With this update, the gameplay experience changes significantly, but without depriving the player of the experience of fear and terror due to being chased by monsters.

In addition to this, of course, there are other updates and changes, making Nightmare Zone an ever-evolving product. specifically:

It will no longer be necessary to press [F] to open doors

Added sound for opening doors

Improved glitch system from the previous update

Added scary gong sound for some clocks

Added new Easter Eggs

Improved interactions with objects

Improved Pathfinding

Improved AI of enemies

Bug fixes

Improved sounds

New objects added

New HD textures added

For us, updates are a key part of a game's success. We hope players will notice our labors and efforts to provide a better game experience for everyone.

We wish all players a good gaming experience and thank you for your trust.

WE2 Studios