Automoji update for 26 November 2022

Update 0.3.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Additions

  • Added map button to view your current location on the map any time during your run
  • Added all the in-game emoji character unlocks to Steam achievements
  • Added Wilted Flower item End of turn-> Remove 1 damage from a random enemy
  • Added Disco Dancer unit to the Spare Pack Damaged-> Summon a Disco Ball on a random space that heals all adjacent allies equal to this unit's LV

Balance Changes

  • Buffed Roller Skate unit to 2/2

Bug Fixes/QOL

  • Fixed a bug where you could give up on endless mode runs before the map had loaded (lol)

Extra Thoughts
Hello gamers, just a small update this week because of 🦃 festivities! Also- I wanted to push this update before https://www.twitch.tv/good_boi_chris could try Automoji live on stream on Sunday 11/27/22! I hope to join their chat around 2pm GMT+1 (7am CST) to watch and gather some live feedback, so we would both love to have you there 😈

Also, also! I made an Automoji Discord. I'm pretty new to Discord, but I have a feeling it's more fun when there are friends to talk to lol. Feel free to stop by and give feedback or just say hi!

Enjoy your weekend!
Karl @ AutomojiGame

Automoji Discord
https://discord.gg/Mxxd5SRmT7

