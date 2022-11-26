Patch Notes for 0.5.31a - 26th November 2022

Hiya Everyone!

We have fixed the reported crashes on windows and linux, thank you so much for the bug reports!

Mac is still in testing, so it will sit on 030 for a bit longer, again really appreciate your reports with MacOS 13, we still need to fix a crash with libusb and steam.

This build also has a lot of TJA/taiko fixes for those of you who play that mode, let us know what you think!

If you find a bug, or need to chat with us, do join our discord! We don't bite... :)

OutFox 5.0.0 Pre-Release Candidate 031 (Steam Playtest Master) - November 26th 2022