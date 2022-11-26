Patch Notes for 0.5.31a - 26th November 2022

Hiya Everyone!
We have fixed the reported crashes on windows and linux, thank you so much for the bug reports!
Mac is still in testing, so it will sit on 030 for a bit longer, again really appreciate your reports with MacOS 13, we still need to fix a crash with libusb and steam.
This build also has a lot of TJA/taiko fixes for those of you who play that mode, let us know what you think!
If you find a bug, or need to chat with us, do join our discord! We don't bite... :)
OutFox 5.0.0 Pre-Release Candidate 031 (Steam Playtest Master) - November 26th 2022
❕✅ Fix crash with lxio on win32/linux 32bit operating systems
❕✅ Change behaviour of assist clap and metronome to continue even if player is dead at community request
❕✅ NEW! Added ImageCache 2022, with an improved system for GPU ready textures etc
❕✅ Fixed crash with notedata
❕✅ Fixed crash on first note press on some modes
❕✅ Fixed crash with music wheel freeze on para mode
❕✅ Fixed forever loop in legacy stepmaniaonline code
❕✅ Fixed system capabilities issue for windows 7
❕✅ Fixed issue with needless image preload system
❕✅ Fixed offsets for column renderer
❕✅ Fixed digitaloffset math
❕✅ Fixed missing techno graphics
❕✅ Fixed legacy FFMPEG code path breaking on slow loading systems - Themers need to be aware of tween times on loading charts on music wheels, these can still cause a crash if not set right due to a race condition. Tween waiting times should be around 0.4 to 0.8 if a user is scrolling so the wheel doesn't load resources the game doesn't need.
❕✅ Fixed compatibility issue with formatting pixel data
❕✅ Fixed TJA Measure commands
❕✅ Fixed TJA BPM changes from making charts out of sync
❕✅ Fixed TJA Scroll commands making charts out of sync
❕✅ Fixed TJA fast scrolling - SET YOUR GAME TO CAMOD IN SONG OPTIONS
❕✅ Fixed TJA timing entries
Changed files in this update