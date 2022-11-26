Beta Update 1.5 - Assist Mode + Yogscast Jingle Jam!

Hello everyone!

Today, we have a very special announcement and update for you all.

We will be teaming up with the Yogscast for the 12th annual Jingle Jam to help raise money for charity!

Jingle Jam is the world's biggest charity gaming event coordinated by the Yogscast which starts on December 1st and runs for 2 weeks. During these two weeks, the Jingle Jam raises money through livestreams on [Twitch](twitch.tv/yogscast). Anyone who donates $35 or more will be given a collection of games in return, which includes Vibrant Venture this year!



You can read more about the event here.

To further show our commitment to help less fortunate people, we've been working hard on adding a new mode to Vibrant Venture that should make the game accessible to everyone, even those who suffer from disabilities; we are happy to present Assist Mode!

This is a new mode you can turn on via the pause menu in the game, which gives you access to a variety of different game modifications that contribute towards an easier gameplay experience.

These modifiers include hazard protection, death pit recovery and infinite abilities!

Check out the new devlog below for more details!



Changelog:

* Added **Assist Mode** * Added a new Assist Mode menu accessible through the Pause Menu

Added three Assist Mode modifiers: Hazard protection, death pit recovery, and infinite abilities

Added a new level button graphic for when the level was cleared with Assist Mode enabled

The level entrance prompt graphic will now be tinted blue and show the Assist Mode icon if the level was cleared with Assist Mode enabled

Save files in the Title Screen now feature the Assist Mode icon if at least one level was cleared with Assist Mode enabled

Added controller support to the Level Builder

Added object weights to the Level Builder The object limit is now based on the weight of all the objects in a level rather than the number of objects

Updated the picker tool in the Level Builder It now copies object properties allowing cloning of objects

Updated the Totals menu Levels cleared with Assist Mode enabled feature the Assist Mode icon and are tinted blue The menu now resizes dynamically based on the number of levels on a given page

Adjusted the level geometry in the first and third sections of 2-2

Adjusted the level geometry in the final section of 2-C

Fixed bugs Fixed a tile error in 3-1 Fixed a tile error in 1-1 Fixed a rendering issue with the Laser Beacon beams Fixed using the Homing Attack on a Leafly causing an error if the Leafly despawns during the attack animation Fixed Banana's Ground Slam not killing vertically extending Bramble Boppers Fixed missing decoration at the end of 2-3 Fixed being able to pick up fairies in the Level Builder after exiting playtesting Fixed exiting playtesting during the damage knockback animation causing the player to remain invincible when entering playtesting again Fixed an error in the Leafly ground detection sometimes causing the Leafly to simply walk off edges Fixed exiting playtesting while on a hook causing the player sprite to remain offset until landing on the ground Fixed being able to clip through the ground using stairs Fixed being able to clip through ceilings by Vine Stabbing on top of a Bramble Bopper's head Fixed being able to clip through lasers using hooks Fixed being able to clip through the wall in 3-4's challenge section Fixed camera snapping in 1-C, 2-C, and 3-4



Have fun!