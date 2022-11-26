 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RaceLeague update for 26 November 2022

Hotfix V0.2.9.1.1 published

Share · View all patches · Build 10022497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
-Improved lighting
-Fixed cockpit & roof camera exposure
-Tweaked ambient audio levels
-Fixed custom keyboard steering bindings not working
-Fixed "look left" keybinding looking right in roof camera and cockpit camera
-Fixed inability to use throttle and brake at the same time when using controller with default inputmappings
-Fixed flickering streetlamps
-Various fixes & improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1565891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link