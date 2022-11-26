Changelog:
-Improved lighting
-Fixed cockpit & roof camera exposure
-Tweaked ambient audio levels
-Fixed custom keyboard steering bindings not working
-Fixed "look left" keybinding looking right in roof camera and cockpit camera
-Fixed inability to use throttle and brake at the same time when using controller with default inputmappings
-Fixed flickering streetlamps
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague update for 26 November 2022
Hotfix V0.2.9.1.1 published
