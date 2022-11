Play with Brute Fighter

Hi Everyone,

In Version 0.2, a new character: Brute Fighter is added into the game! Brute Fighter is a character with high Health Recovery & Knockback Force. Besides, a Refund Button is added on Upgrade Page for trying different builds. Also, there are some modifications and bugs fix come with this version. Please feel free to check it out!

New Features

Add New Character: Brute Fighter

Add New Magic Item: Bread

Add New Magic Item: Sausage

Add a Refund Button on Upgrade Page for Reset & Refund All Upgrades

Add Visual Effect for Cursed Coin

Add New Achievement: Brute Fighter Expert

Modifications

Archer Initial Walk Speed modify to 1.8

Increase Attack Speed of Bat

Increase Attack Speed and Walk Speed of Sword Skeleton

Reaper will face to survivor after teleport

Increase Light Intensity of Skeleland

Increase Emission Effect on Cobra Eyes

Increase the size of Experience Bar

Action Mirror will also affect Air Orb & Wooden Kunai

Bugs Fix